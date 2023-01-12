Jack Harlow Might Be In A Love Triangle In A Preview For His Upcoming Super Bowl Ad

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, not that time — the time we get a slew of new, over-the-top commercials featuring our favorite actors, artists, and athletes pitching already ubiquitous products, all timed to air during the biggest football game of the year (which almost nobody watches for the actual football). We’ve already heard some buzz about Cardi B and Offset’s lovey-dovey spot for McDonald’s, but now, the trailers are finally hitting the net.

And as depressing a prospect as it is for television advertisements to have preview trailers, we’ve gotta look for some fun in the bleak times we’re living through. And you know who’s been having a lot of fun recently? Jack Harlow. The Louisville rapper blew up in a big way just before the pandemic and he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing up yet. Naturally, his stardom makes him an excellent pitchman — he also has an appealing, laid-back charisma and goofy sense of humor that lends well to that sort of thing — so he’s been recruited to sell everything from basketball kicks to fried chicken.

In his upcoming Super Bowl ad, he’ll be graduating to corn chips, as he munches on Doritos in the back of a limo while paparazzi ask him about a potential love triangle. We’ll have to wait for the big game to see how it shakes out, but Jack acquits himself well here and ensures we’ll at least be seeing a lot of him on TV this year, even as he heads to Vegas for a month-long residency.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.