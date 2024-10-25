The term “dad rap” has been thrown around a bit too much for my taste when you consider how many rappers are actually dads. Yet, they still aren’t actually rapping about the actual day-to-day trials of fatherhood, such as ballet practice or field trip duty. But Jadakiss, who is best known for cutthroat anthems like “Time’s Up” and “We Gonna Make It,” could probably write a decent EP about the latter after joining his kids’ class trip and posting about it on social media.

‘Kiss posted a video of himself on the school bus looking wearily resigned as dozens of enthusiastic tweens sang the lyrics to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins, and after seeing his expression, fans couldn’t help but make the video go viral as they related. Lots of rap fans who grew up on The LOX are now parents themselves, and it’s not hard to feel for him after so many of us have shared in the same experience.

“Why is Jadakiss as dad as it gets?” one fan wrote on Twitter, borrowing the cadence from one of the rapper’s 2000s hits, “Why?” “Why is the bus ride designed to keep the parents upset?” “Dad chaperone Jadakiss might be the dopest Kiss,” wrote another fan. Still, some came to the rap vet’s defense, noting, “People talking about Jadakiss like he’s a retired old man. He’s an active father on a field trip with his kids. You know, being an available & active parent. Not some old rapper doing side quest.”

While Jada was out chaperoning his twin 10-year-olds, though, his eldest son Jae’Won is carving out his own rap legacy with some help from his pops. So, yeah, let’s hear some actual dad raps — raps about being a dad — and doing a darn good job — on Jada’s next LP.