Earlier this month, Jade took a big post-Little Mix step by dropping her debut solo album, That’s Showbiz Baby!. She previously announced a tour in support of the project that kicks off in October. Before it even launches, though, Jade has added a bunch of new dates for 2026.
The previously announced shows were all in the UK, but next year, Jade will head to North America, too.
Tickets for the North American shows go on sale starting with an artist pre-sale on September 25 at 10 a.m. local time, and fans must sign up for that by September 24 at 10 a.m. ET. The general on-sale is then on September 26 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Jade’s website.
Check out the tour dates below.
Jade’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates: That’s Showbiz Baby! The Tour
10/07/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
10/08/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
10/09/2025 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
10/11/2025 — Brighton, UK @ Dome
10/12/2025 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
10/13/2025 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
10/15/2025 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
10/16/2025 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 1
10/18/2025 — Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
10/19/2025 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/21/2025 — Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
10/22/2025 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/23/2025 — Newcastle, UK @ NX Newcastle
02/02/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
02/03/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/05/2026 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
02/06/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/07/2026 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
02/10/2026 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
02/12/2026 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
02/15/2026 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
02/16/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
02/18/2026 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
02/19/2026 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
02/21/2026 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
02/23/2026 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/04/2026 — Brussels, BEL @ La Madeleine
03/07/2026 — Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
03/08/2026 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/11/2026 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
03/12/2026 — Zurich, CH @ X-TRA
03/14/2026 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
03/16/2026 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/18/2026 — Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36
Jade’s That’s Showbiz Baby! Album Cover Artwork
Jade’s That’s Showbiz Baby! Tracklist
1. “Angel Of My Dreams”
2. “It Girl”
3. “FUFN (F*ck You For Now)”
4. “Plastic Box”
5. “Midnight Cowboy”
6. “Fantasy”
7. “Unconditional”
8. “Self Saboteur”
9. “Lip Service”
10. “Headache”
11. “Natural At Disaster”
12. “Glitch”
13. “Before You Break My Heart”
14. “Silent Disco”
That’s Showbiz Baby! is out now via Sony Music UK/RCA Records. Find more information here.