Earlier this month, Jade took a big post-Little Mix step by dropping her debut solo album, That’s Showbiz Baby!. She previously announced a tour in support of the project that kicks off in October. Before it even launches, though, Jade has added a bunch of new dates for 2026.

The previously announced shows were all in the UK, but next year, Jade will head to North America, too.

Tickets for the North American shows go on sale starting with an artist pre-sale on September 25 at 10 a.m. local time, and fans must sign up for that by September 24 at 10 a.m. ET. The general on-sale is then on September 26 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Jade’s website.

Check out the tour dates below.