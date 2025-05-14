If Jade isn’t already your pop star obsession, she will be soon. The “FUFN (F*ck You For Now)” singer has announced that her debut album, That’s Showbiz Baby!, is coming out on September 12. No tracklist has been announced yet, but hopefully it will include one of the best songs of 2024.

That’s Showbiz Baby! features collaborations with Mike Sabath, Lostboy, Cirkut, Raye, and Pablo Bowman.

“This album has been years in the making, so I’m beyond excited that I can finally let everyone know when it’s coming out,” Jade said in a statement. “I’m very proud of That’s Showbiz Baby! as a body of work and can’t wait to share it with the world. To be able to perform the album live later this year is also a dream come true. See you all on tour!”

You can check out the That’s Showbiz Baby! album cover below, as well as Jade’s tour dates.