Actor and rapper Jaden Smith is partnering with Samsung for a good cause. For the third iteration of their sustainable collection initiative, Samsung and Jaden have teamed up for a collection of limited-edition mobile accessories collection to celebrate Earth Day.

In Jaden and Samsung’s collection are an array of environmentally conscious cases for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Buds2 Pro. The collection also features eco-friendly watch bands for Galaxy Watch5.

The Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Eco-conscious Accessories Collection comes as part of Jaden’s MSFTSrep fashion and art brand. The designs draw inspiration from the interconnections of humankind, and the accessories are made with renewable resources and ethically sourced material.

According to Jaden, the arrival of the new accessories could not be more timely, as more consumers are becoming more conscious of their habits and their purchases.

“I think the public shift towards sustainability is amazing because people are waking up and realizing what we actually have to do to change the world,” said Jaden in a statement. “We have to change the way that we produce and the way that we consume, and everyone is waking up.”

Fans can purchase these stylish and eco-friendly new accessories here.