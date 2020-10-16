Getty Image
Fans Come To Willow Smith’s Defense After She Says She And Jaden Were ‘Shunned’ For Being ‘Different’

Fans are jumping to the defense of Jaden and Willow Smith after a clip from this week’s episode of Red Table Talk went viral. In the clip, Willow confesses to feeling like she and her brother were shunned by other Black people due to their upbringing and at-times unusual behavior during a discussion of stereotypes and “mom shaming” with author Dr. Ramani Durvasula.

Responding to Jada’s admission that she was shamed plenty for both of her kids’ idiosyncrasies, but especially for Jaden, Willow shared her belief that “Specifically, with the African American community, I felt like me and Jaden were shunned a little bit. Like, ‘We’re not going to take pride in them because they’re too different, they’re too weird.’… Even some of our family members, I would feel they thought we’re too different.”

When Baller Alert shared a tweet linking to the clip, Fans on Twitter chimed in, recalling the wealth of articles criticizing Jaden’s choices, which included wearing a Batman suit to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s wedding, an androgynous campaign for Louis Vuitton’s womenswear, and his wealth of cryptic tweets, to say nothing of the responses to those headlines. “Remember when y’all was calling them weird and calling Jaden gay & was coming for Jada and Will’s parenting?” one user responded. “No lies told.”

