Jaden is one of the more eccentric artists of his generation, and sure enough, his career has seen both highs and lows. During a recent episode of his mother Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk, which streams on Facebook Watch, Jaden opened up about his struggles with gaining weight. “I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes,” Jaden said. That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find for my body. I’m like, 10 pounds heavier now at this point.”

He added, “I feel like I’m keeping on my weight. I’m able to put on my muscle.” Jaden later said that he feels much better about his health, adding that he’s “came a long way” since his 2019 Coachella set, where he said he was at his skinniest. “Looking back on where I was in 2019, that was a long way from where I was when I Was at Coachella [that year] where I was just like, bones. I thought I was so tight. I was like, ‘I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now.’”

In 2019, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about holding a family intervention due to concerns with Jaden’s weight loss. They explained that it was “because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein.” They added, “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

You can watch the Red Table Talk episode with Jaden in the video above.