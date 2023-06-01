Janelle Monáe is now a little over a week away from releasing her latest album, The Age Of Pleasure, and she’s done an amazing job at hyping the release up. Aside from strong advance singles, she’s also made use of some NSFW moments to hype up the project. That includes her reveal of the album’s NSFW vinyl edition, which features a gigantic illustration of breasts. Now, she’s offered a closer look at the release in a new video.

In the clip shared on Twitter yesterday (May 31), Monáe stands in front of a shelf full of her vinyl collection and takes viewers on a mini tour of it, pulling out choice albums like Prince’s Controversy and Les Hooper Big Band’s Raisin’ The Roof. They then grab a copy of The Age Of Pleasure, showing off the alternate cover art before opening it to unveil the boobs inside, as well as the striking various colors of vinyl the album has been pressed on

Check out the video above.

The Age Of Pleasure is out 6/9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Janelle Monáe is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.