Janelle Monáe is hitting the road at the end of August, bringing her new album The Age Of Pleasure to 26 cities across North America on tour. Kicking off in Seattle, Washington, the Age Of Pleasure Tour will meander its way across the US and Canada to its conclusion in Inglewood, California at the YouTube Theater. Tickets go on presale Thursday, June 1, for Verizon subscribers, while the general sale will begin Wednesday, June 7 at 10 am, just two days before the album itself drops. Monáe’s semi-recent propensity for popping her top in public could see them sell out at record speed so get those clicking fingers ready.

THE AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR is commminggg🫦💋👅For F.A.M. ONLY!

Sign up NOW for presale access at https://t.co/f07tSeBJcm ❤️‍🔥🌸🌊👅🌈🫀 pic.twitter.com/av8iPHgcUl — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) May 31, 2023

Check out the dates for The Age Of Pleasure Tour below.

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

09/02 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/20 – Montreal, QB @ Mtelus

09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

09/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

10/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/18 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater