Janelle Monáe is hitting the road at the end of August, bringing her new album The Age Of Pleasure to 26 cities across North America on tour. Kicking off in Seattle, Washington, the Age Of Pleasure Tour will meander its way across the US and Canada to its conclusion in Inglewood, California at the YouTube Theater. Tickets go on presale Thursday, June 1, for Verizon subscribers, while the general sale will begin Wednesday, June 7 at 10 am, just two days before the album itself drops. Monáe’s semi-recent propensity for popping her top in public could see them sell out at record speed so get those clicking fingers ready.
THE AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR is commminggg🫦💋👅For F.A.M. ONLY!
Sign up NOW for presale access at https://t.co/f07tSeBJcm ❤️🔥🌸🌊👅🌈🫀 pic.twitter.com/av8iPHgcUl
— Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) May 31, 2023
Check out the dates for The Age Of Pleasure Tour below.
08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
09/02 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
09/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/20 – Montreal, QB @ Mtelus
09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*
09/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta
10/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/18 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater