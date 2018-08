OutKast continued their massive 40-date reunion tour this weekend with a date in Kingston Downs, Georgia, where they were joined by special guests Killer Mike, Sleepy Brown, and Janelle Monáe who shook it like a Polaroid picture to “Hey Ya!” Watch footage from the performance below, though be warned, the video quality’s as good as a half-developed Polaroid picture after it’s been dipped in syrup.

