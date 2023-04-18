What Is Janet Jackson’s Song Setlist For The ‘Together Again Tour?’

Janet Jackson kicked off her Together Again Tour just a few days ago, with two stops in Florida so far. As she gears up to perform in other parts of the country, fans might be wondering exactly what songs to expect at her shows.

During the opening night of the tour, Jackson debuted “Danita Jo,” “Like You Don’t Love Me,” “Do It 2 Me,” and a Blackstreet cover live for their debuts. She also played “Because Of Love” for the first time since 1995, according to Setlist.FM.

For the most recent concert at Hollywood, Florida’s Hard Rock Live, you can find Jackson’s complete setlist below.

1. “Damita Jo”

2. “Together Again” (DJ Premier Remix)

3. “Feedback”

4. “So Much Betta”

5. “If” (contains elements of the Kaytranada remix)

6. “No Sleeep”

7. “Got ‘Til It’s Gone”

8. “That’s The Way Love Goes”

9. “Enjoy”

10. “What Have You Done For Me Lately” (Contains elements of “BURNITUP!”)

11. “Nasty”

12. “The Pleasure Principle”

13. “Because Of Love”

14. “When I Think Of You”

15. “Diamonds” (Herb Alpert cover)

16. “The Best Things In Life Are Free”

17. “Control”

18. “When We Oooo”

19. “Together Again” (Jimmy Jam Deeper Remix)

20. “Come Back To Me”

21. “Let’s Wait Awhile”

22. “Again”

23. “Any Time, Any Place”

24. “I Get Lonely”

25. “Doesn’t Really Matter”

26. “All For You”

27. “Come On Get Up”

28. “Throb” (Contains elements of “Free Xone”)

29. “Girlfriend/Boyfriend” (Blackstreet cover)

30. “Like You Don’t Love Me”

31. “Do It 2 Me”

32. “So Excited”

33. “The Knowledge”

34. “Miss You Much”

35. “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

36. “Alright”

37. “Escapade”

38. “Scream” (Michael Jackson cover) (Contains elements of “Black Cat”)

39. “Rhythm Nation”

40. “Together Again” (original version) (encore)