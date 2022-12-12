There was a moment midway through Janet Jackson’s headlining set at the 2018 Outside Lands Festival where she took what seemed like her first full breath of the night. “It’s a lot of hits, huh?” she asked the rabid crowd. And it really was. Janet has dozens upon dozens of certified #hits, and she’ll finally be taking them on a proper tour of amphitheaters and stadiums in 2023 for the first time in years.

Dubbed the Together Again Tour, there won’t be any festival schedules to look at, just Janet. Well, and Ludacris, who’ll be supporting the “That’s The Way Love Goes” star on each of the cross country and Canada dates of next year’s tour. And as an added bonus, Janet said took to Instagram to also say that, “That there will be new music.”

Check out the full list of Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour dates below. Fan-club pre-sale begins on Tuesday, 12/13 at 3pm local time and general on-sale tickets will also be available here.

04/14/2023 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena

04/19/2023 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/21/2023 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/22/2023 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

04/25/2023 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/27/2023 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/29/2023 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

04/30/2023 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/02/2023 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

05/04/2023 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/06/2023 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

05/09/2023 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/12/2023 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/13/2023 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

05/14/2023 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

05/19/2023 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

05/20/2023 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

05/23/2023 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/24/2023 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

05/26/2023 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

05/27/2023 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

05/28/2023 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

05/30/2023 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/02/2023 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/03/2023 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/04/2023 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/07/2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

06/09/2023 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

06/10/2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/11/2023 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/16/2023 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/20/2023 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/21/2023 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena