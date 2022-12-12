There was a moment midway through Janet Jackson’s headlining set at the 2018 Outside Lands Festival where she took what seemed like her first full breath of the night. “It’s a lot of hits, huh?” she asked the rabid crowd. And it really was. Janet has dozens upon dozens of certified #hits, and she’ll finally be taking them on a proper tour of amphitheaters and stadiums in 2023 for the first time in years.
Dubbed the Together Again Tour, there won’t be any festival schedules to look at, just Janet. Well, and Ludacris, who’ll be supporting the “That’s The Way Love Goes” star on each of the cross country and Canada dates of next year’s tour. And as an added bonus, Janet said took to Instagram to also say that, “That there will be new music.”
Check out the full list of Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour dates below. Fan-club pre-sale begins on Tuesday, 12/13 at 3pm local time and general on-sale tickets will also be available here.
04/14/2023 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena
04/19/2023 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/21/2023 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
04/22/2023 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena
04/25/2023 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
04/27/2023 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/29/2023 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
04/30/2023 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/02/2023 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
05/04/2023 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/06/2023 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
05/09/2023 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/12/2023 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/13/2023 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
05/14/2023 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
05/19/2023 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
05/20/2023 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
05/23/2023 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/24/2023 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
05/26/2023 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
05/27/2023 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
05/28/2023 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
05/30/2023 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/02/2023 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/03/2023 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/04/2023 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/07/2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
06/09/2023 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
06/10/2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/11/2023 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/16/2023 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/20/2023 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/21/2023 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena