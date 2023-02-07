Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl is one of the most renowned and visually distinct music venues in the world, so seeing a show there is a treat and putting on a performance there is an honor. Well, this summer brings good news for fans and artists alike, as the venue has announced a slew of shows as part of its summer season from June to September.

Helping to kick things off will be Janet Jackson, whose Together Again tour (with special guest Ludacris) will hit the Bowl on June 10. The 2023 KCRW Festival will also go down at the venue and will include concerts by Maggie Rogers, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, Alvvays, Portugal The Man, Chicano Batman, Say She She, and Los Auténticos Decadentes, with more shows to be announced.

We can’t wait! Summer’s on its way—and we’ve got an amazing lineup to keep you going all season long. Announcing the 2023 season at the Hollywood Bowl. 🤩🍷💃🎼#HollywoodBowl #LAPhil Learn more at https://t.co/jb2VvX75CC pic.twitter.com/rpemF2KboG — Hollywood Bowl (@HollywoodBowl) February 7, 2023

Elsewhere during the season, Kamasi Washington, Louis Tomlinson, The Beach Boys, and Herbie Hancock are also set to perform. The Hollywood Bowl has a full list of shows on the calendar on their website, so check that out for more performers and more information about tickets.

Los Angeles Philharmonic Chief Content and Engagement Officer Renae Williams Niles said in a statement, “There is no place like the Hollywood Bowl on a summer night, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for another unforgettable season of music led by the extraordinary vision of Gustavo Dudamel.”

Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel added, “As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead. From timeless music by Mendelssohn, de Falla and Verdi, to modern-day classics by John Williams and Duke Ellington, to the soul-filling sounds of our Pan-American Music Initiative, to the singular energy of Café Tacvba, each of these programs takes us on the kind of magic journey that can only begin at the Bowl.”