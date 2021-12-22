Buffalo-bred rapper and Griselda Records founder Westside Gunn was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, telling fans via Instagram that EMTs were called when he discovered that he couldn’t breathe. He also revealed that it was the second time that it happened within a month. And while he wasn’t able to pinpoint a cause, there has been a certain virus circulating lately that causes exactly the symptoms he described — a virus he’d previously caught last year and that can have long-running aftereffects even after a person recovers from it.

Gunn didn’t go as far as naming COVID-19 as the culprit behind his breathing problems but he did post a second Instagram Story offering his own explanation. “Some rest & I’ll be back,” he promised. “Thank y’all so much for the love, u know I love u all even the haters!!! happy holidays… I didn’t realize I had 60 points in the 3rd quarter I should’ve been benched myself, some should be thankful I’m giving y’all a head start anyways (I’m still talking shit but if u know me u know I’m humble lol…) Allahu akbar see y’all next year.”

Gunn has had a relatively busy year, recently dropping the eighth installment of his Hitler Wears Hermes mixtape series and featuring on projects with the likes of DMX, IDK, and Russ. Hopefully, he gets the rest he needs and recovers soon because 2021’s In Memoriam section is getting way too long