Jay Z And Beyoncé’s ‘On the Run’ Is The Second Most Successful Tour Ever

The haters have been trying to dismiss Jay Z and Beyoncé’s On the Run tour, claiming that ticket sales have been so low, Blue Ivy can now only own two mansions, not three. Those rumors are SHOCKINGLY wrong. In fact, the 20-date jaunt around the United States of Jaymerica is on pace to become the second most successful tour…of all-time, if judged on a per-show basis.

It’s Jay and Bey’s world. We just live in it (and give them our money).

