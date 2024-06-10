Jay-Z may have thought he was helping with a pledge to donate $300 million in scholarships to Philadelphia students, but fans say he’s doing more harm than good. The billionaire rapper, who has dedicated himself to social causes with what he clearly hopes is an endearing fervor, saw his efforts backfire among fans on social media over the weekend, as many questioned why he dedicated that money to private school vouchers rather than improving the quality of public schools in Philly.

For some background, Philadelphia’s public school system has been in dire straits for some time, with old and decaying buildings not up to code, overworked teachers, and a lack of funding contributing to some of the worst outcomes nationwide — which have led to more defunding of the schools, which only exacerbates the existing problems. Meanwhile, charter schools have been criticized for churning out results that are effectively no better, with teachers that may not even be properly credentialed, specialized curriculums that could leave students unprepared for higher education and the workforce, and a selective system that allows for “underperforming” students to be booted from the schools entirely to keep test scores high.

Fans on X (RIP Twitter.com) criticized Jay’s involvement in the voucher program, pointing out that Jay is effectively playing out an Abbott Elementary storyline in real life.

Not Jay-Z funding the Abbott children to move to Legendary Charter Schools instead of funding Abbott https://t.co/50fpbooDmj — Supernova Momma (@SupernovaMomma) June 7, 2024

No matter what billionaires like Jeff Yass and Jay-Z say, school voucher programs have no place in Pennsylvania. We must send billions of state dollars to our public schools which serve working class students and their families. Public dollars belong in public schools! pic.twitter.com/goMB8A3WPY — Rep. Rick Krajewski (@RepKrajewski) June 10, 2024

1. This is not good, it's public school money to charter schools

2. Jay-Z isn't donating $300 million; he's the face of an event to lobby the state to spend it

3. Jeff Yass is coordinating this

4. THE SCHOLARSHIPS DON'T EXIST XXL should not be laundering it with this framing!! https://t.co/OHSNMWf371 — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) June 7, 2024

I really wish rich, out-of-touch folks who nothing about education would just stop. 1) Read the fine print. THIS IS A GOVT VOUCHER PROGRAM. Voucher programs have not been shown to improve results for poor Black children because most cannot get into high-quality private schools.… https://t.co/EAvAGFuYo1 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 7, 2024

fun fact: Philadelphia’s public schools were gutted over 20 years ago when the commonwealth overtook our district. the influx of “education firms” created an environment of competition for charter schools which have been proven to teach the kids just as poorly as the public ones. https://t.co/7G6OXunymk — Big Gatto (she/ her) (@dopegirlfresh) June 7, 2024

Please, Jay, just watch the show. There are public school teachers who could use that support.