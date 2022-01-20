new-orleans-jazz-fest.jpg
Getty Image
Music

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2022 Is Returning With A Monster Lineup Featuring The Who And Foo Fighters

by: Twitter

Since 1970, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been a diverse reflection of music and culture in America. With over a dozen stages showcasing artists, chefs, and thinkers alike, the music and arts festival takes over the heart of New Orleans every year. Trouble is, it’s been a few years since the festival has been able to operate as both the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled because of conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. But if there’s anything that New Orleans has proven over time, it’s that the spirit of the city can endure anything and she’ll be ready to host the newly announced monster slate of artists for the 2022 edition, from April 29th to May 8th.

Taking place across two weekends, the primary headliners include The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffet, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu, The Black Crowes, and Willie Nelson. And that just really scratches the surface of the literally hundreds of acts appearing at the fest this year. There’s a bevy of NOLA staples on the roster like Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Big Freedia, The Revivalists, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Tank & The Bangas, and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band. But there’s also notable acts from across the spectrum like Death Cab For Cutie, Norah Jones, Jason Isbell & 400 Unit, Ziggy Marley playing the songs of Bob Marley, and Kool & The Gang.

Get more details on the fest, check out the full lineup of performers across both weekends, and get your tickets here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×