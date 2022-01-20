Since 1970, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been a diverse reflection of music and culture in America. With over a dozen stages showcasing artists, chefs, and thinkers alike, the music and arts festival takes over the heart of New Orleans every year. Trouble is, it’s been a few years since the festival has been able to operate as both the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled because of conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. But if there’s anything that New Orleans has proven over time, it’s that the spirit of the city can endure anything and she’ll be ready to host the newly announced monster slate of artists for the 2022 edition, from April 29th to May 8th.

Taking place across two weekends, the primary headliners include The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffet, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu, The Black Crowes, and Willie Nelson. And that just really scratches the surface of the literally hundreds of acts appearing at the fest this year. There’s a bevy of NOLA staples on the roster like Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Big Freedia, The Revivalists, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Tank & The Bangas, and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band. But there’s also notable acts from across the spectrum like Death Cab For Cutie, Norah Jones, Jason Isbell & 400 Unit, Ziggy Marley playing the songs of Bob Marley, and Kool & The Gang.

Jazz Fest 2022 Music Lineup Announced!⁰⁰GA Weekend Passes and VIP Packages on sale now!⁰View the lineup and purchase tickets at https://t.co/dApNCrvPYZ⁰#jazzfest pic.twitter.com/swdSpBiouI — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) January 20, 2022

Get more details on the fest, check out the full lineup of performers across both weekends, and get your tickets here.

