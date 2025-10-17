Genre-bending star Jean Dawson announces the release date for his next album with its hot-stepping first single. Rock A Bye Baby, Glimmer Of God, the deluxe edition of Glimmer Of God, is due on November 14th, with a slew of new songs, including the bouncy single, “White Lighter.”
The new single is built on a funky bass line and a swinging beat, defining Dawson’s “ghetto pop” sound (which really just sounds a lot like boogie, the unofficial title of the funk-backed rock/R&B style produced by forebears like Prince and Rick James). “Slow dancing your heart away,” he croons on the spirited chorus. “Lost in the maze you made / My eyes are a mile away / Little black porcelain meant to break / Slow dancing my soul to faith.”
Dawson’s deluxe announcement arrives just at the outset of his upcoming Glimmer Of God tour, which kicks off tomorrow, October 18, in Minneapolis. You can find the full run of dates below. Listen to “White Lighter” above.
Jean Dawson Glimmer Of God Tour Dates
10/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
10/20 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
10/22 – Columbus, OH @ Newport
10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews
10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Studio TD
10/29 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
10/30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
110/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
11/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
11/05 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
11/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/12 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
11/13 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
12/02 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Ballroom
12/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex – Grand
12/06 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
12/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
12/10 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
12/14 – Mexico City @ Supremo
Rock A Bye Baby, Glimmer Of God is out on 11/14 via Virgin Music Group. You can pre-save it here.