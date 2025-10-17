Genre-bending star Jean Dawson announces the release date for his next album with its hot-stepping first single. Rock A Bye Baby, Glimmer Of God, the deluxe edition of Glimmer Of God, is due on November 14th, with a slew of new songs, including the bouncy single, “White Lighter.”

The new single is built on a funky bass line and a swinging beat, defining Dawson’s “ghetto pop” sound (which really just sounds a lot like boogie, the unofficial title of the funk-backed rock/R&B style produced by forebears like Prince and Rick James). “Slow dancing your heart away,” he croons on the spirited chorus. “Lost in the maze you made / My eyes are a mile away / Little black porcelain meant to break / Slow dancing my soul to faith.”

Dawson’s deluxe announcement arrives just at the outset of his upcoming Glimmer Of God tour, which kicks off tomorrow, October 18, in Minneapolis. You can find the full run of dates below. Listen to “White Lighter” above.