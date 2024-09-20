With the release of his propulsive new single, Jean Dawson announces the impending release of his new album. With Glimmer Of God slated for release on October 18, Dawson shares the propulsive “Houston,” an introspective track about trying to get closer to heaven. “Ima lose my soul tonight,” he croons on the chorus. “Only for the moment, right, I / Sink into the lonely night / Dancing with my own desire, higher / We can get higher.” You can check out the track below.

A press release describes Glimmer Of God as the San Diego native’s “most honest work and deeply riveting work to date,” and is inspired by Modest Mouse, Prince, Stevie Wonder, and Zapp with Roger Troutman. The album follows a string of successful singles from Dawson including “No SZNS” with SZA, “Die For Me” with Lil Yachty, and his Boohoo EP. In addition to marking the Glimmer Of God release date, October 18 will also be the first night of its accompanying tour, for which you can see the dates below.