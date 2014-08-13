Jennifer Lopez Is Promoting A New Single And Has Something She Would Like To Show You (It’s Her Butt)

Jennifer Lopez has a new single out from her album A.K.A., which was released earlier this summer. Can you guess what the single is called? Maybe this helpful visual will give you an idea:

#bootyfromtheblock #bootyandthebeat #naturalbooty #bootybootybootybootybootyeverywhere #jlobooty #LOL @pitbull @chrisbrownofficial @asiabryant @samhookmusic @diplo photo by @gomillionandleupold

Okay, to be fair, it says right on the picture what the single is called, “Booty,” but you could have probably still guessed it in under five guesses. This is also your friendly reminder that Jennifer Lopez had the Butt of the Ages back when Kim Kardashian was still cleaning out Paris Hilton’s closets. #Respect

Here’s the teaser for “Booty,” which was released along with A.K.A.:

