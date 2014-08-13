Jennifer Lopez Is Promoting A New Single And Has Something She Would Like To Show You (It’s Her Butt)

Jennifer Lopez has a new single out from her album A.K.A., which was released earlier this summer. Can you guess what the single is called? Maybe this helpful visual will give you an idea:
#bootyfromtheblock #bootyandthebeat #naturalbooty #bootybootybootybootybootyeverywhere #jlobooty #LOL @pitbull @chrisbrownofficial @asiabryant @samhookmusic @diplo photo by @gomillionandleupold
Okay, to be fair, it says right on the picture what the single is called, “Booty,” but you could have probably still guessed it in under five guesses. This is also your friendly reminder that Jennifer Lopez had the Butt of the Ages back when Kim Kardashian was still cleaning out Paris Hilton’s closets. #Respect
Here’s the teaser for “Booty,” which was released along with A.K.A.:
Is in now requisite for all women to be showing hams on their album cover? Who is going to take this to the next level and go full anal gaping? Seems like we are only a few months away from ASS the movie.
I would like to subscribe to your newsletter for updates on ASS The Movie.
That looks insanely photoshopped
*expertly* photoshopped
*Heavily and disgustingly photoshopped*
Oh yeah.
Seriously I see such obvious things here. her back, arm, butt cheeks and leg are all heavily liquified and dont even look normal.
The Onion did a parody song, called Booty Wave, that sounds almost exactly like this 2 years ago. [youtu.be]
It’s probably pretty easy to maintain fitness when that’s literally all you really have to do. Its one of the stupid things about “can you believe so and so lost weight so fast.” Yeah I can because they are rich and don’t have to go to a normal job, and their job is entirely dependent on them being a certain fitness level.
Autotune has ruined the industry.
You lost me at everything.
That Booty isn’t what it used to be.
Where was this 15 years ago?
About 12 years too late and insanely photoshopped. 2/10, Would not bang.
I want to see the raw photo. This looks so photoshopped in so many places.
I demand a live feed twerk off. Down with Photoshop!
J. Lo vs. Shakira
Minaj vs. Iggy
Perry vs. Gaga