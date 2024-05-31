It has been about two years since Jessie Reyez’s last album, Yessie, and, aside from a pair of singles in 2023 with Miguel and 6lack, she hasn’t released too much new music since then. But if you thought you’d seen the last of the Canadian singer, she’s back with a two-word message for the haters, doubters, and anyone else with anything negative to say: “Shut Up,” the title of her new single featuring Big Sean.

The video for the song features cameos from singers JoJo and Nija, who help Jessie judge a f*ckboy beauty pageant alongside actress Inanna, and from Jessie’s mom Carmen, who rides along with the singer in a Ferrari. Big Sean shows up midway through the video to offer a signature, boastful verse with one colorful sex punchline, and the video ends with a short snippet of another new song, suggesting that a follow-up to Yessie is definitely in the works.

Reyez’s recent collaborative output has been some of her strongest work yet; “Jeans,” her collaboration with Miguel, and “Homicide,” her third collab with 6lack, were solid songs that highlighted her seductive new direction. Stay tuned for more from Reyez.

Watch Jessie Reyez’s “Shut Up” video with Big Sean above.