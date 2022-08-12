Jessie Reyez is back with the announcement of her new album Yessie out this fall. This comes with the release of her new single “Mutual Friend,” a sonically haunting track with vividly resentful lyrics that tell an immersive story: “Our mutual friend / Don’t know that you’re too self-serving / But I do and that’s why your words don’t mean sh*t,” she sings, and adds: “And guess what? / This heartbreak morphed into hate.”

The video is as powerful as the song, depicting Reyez singing in a house and getting swept up into a visceral dance choreography. One scene captures the singer sitting on a couch surrounded by dying flowers — a heavily symbolic image that evokes the same intense emotions as the ballad does. The lyrics grow even more clever and razor-sharp as the song continues to build over the course of nearly four minutes: “And guess what / Your karma’s that you love me still,” she sings.

Yessie follows the eclectic 2020 LP Before Love Came To Kill Us, which soon after became extended as a surprise deluxe album that features verses from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Rico Nasty, and more.

Watch the stunning video for “Mutual Friend” above.

Yessie is out 9/9 via FMLY/Island Records.