Jessie Reyez Announces Her New Album ‘Yessie’ And Unveils The Powerful Single ‘Mutual Friend’

Jessie Reyez is back with the announcement of her new album Yessie out this fall. This comes with the release of her new single “Mutual Friend,” a sonically haunting track with vividly resentful lyrics that tell an immersive story: “Our mutual friend / Don’t know that you’re too self-serving / But I do and that’s why your words don’t mean sh*t,” she sings, and adds: “And guess what? / This heartbreak morphed into hate.”

The video is as powerful as the song, depicting Reyez singing in a house and getting swept up into a visceral dance choreography. One scene captures the singer sitting on a couch surrounded by dying flowers — a heavily symbolic image that evokes the same intense emotions as the ballad does. The lyrics grow even more clever and razor-sharp as the song continues to build over the course of nearly four minutes: “And guess what / Your karma’s that you love me still,” she sings.

Yessie follows the eclectic 2020 LP Before Love Came To Kill Us, which soon after became extended as a surprise deluxe album that features verses from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Rico Nasty, and more.

Watch the stunning video for “Mutual Friend” above.

Yessie is out 9/9 via FMLY/Island Records.

