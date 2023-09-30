6lack and Jessie Reyez have once again joined forces for their brand new collaboration, “Homicide.” After teasing it on social media with the cover art earlier this week, many fans had wondered exactly what to expect.

The result is the two trading lyrical turns, telling the story of toxic lovers. Taking more of the title’s energy, she wants to make 6lack’s fictional ex jealous — and he is equally here for the energy, singing about a chaotic love affair.

“Don’t make her pull up, pull up, pull up,” 6lack raps. “She got a shooter, she ready to suit up / Hand in my face and she wishin’ me / Darin’ me, touch me, like do sum, do sum.”

“Find out that your ex live close, so I’m tryna f*ck you with the windows open,” Reyez adds. “Love it when your jealousy shows a little / Love it when you check my phone and give me some sh*t, then you give me some d*ck.”

Reyez and 6lack previously performed together on “Imported” and “Forever” — making this new song seem like a perfect finale to a solid trilogy of music.

Check out 6lack and Jessie Reyez’s “Homicide” song above. 6lack is set to kick off his next tour this Sunday, so he also shared an emotional solo track titled “Mean It,” which you can listen to below.