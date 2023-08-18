Jessie Reyez and Miguel are turning up the heat. Tonight (August 18), the two have dropped “Jeans,” a spicy, x-rated new collaboration.

The two have been teasing the collab via social media over the course of the past few days, and as always, Reyez’s pen proves to have made the song worth the wait.

“You fit / Better than a pair of jeans, baby / Fill me up better than a feast, baby /Don’t think I could ever let you leave, baby…Stroke makin’ me forget to breathe, baby / That face lookin’ like a seat, baby,” sings Reyes on the song’s chorus.

Miguel then chimes in with erotic, poetic wordplay of his own.

“And I see the way of your eyes / I know / I’m doin’ it right I love how you coach me when I’m close to the peak,” sings Miguel.

Both acts are having an exciting summer. Miguel is currently enjoying a viral resurgence of his 2011 breakthrough single, “Sure Thing,” while gearing up for a comeback of his own, beginning with his Lil Yachty-assisted single, “Number 9.”

Meanwhile, Reyez is currently on tour with Sam Smith, and is set to release her first poetry book, Words Of A Goat Princess this fall.

You can listen to “Jeans” above.