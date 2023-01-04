Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are enjoying spending their time with their new bundle of joy. Their son, Noah, was born this past November, as the parents revealed via Instagram. In a recent post on her Instagram story, Aiko shared a picture of her with Noah, breastfeeding. The story was captioned “2 months.”

Since the birth of Noah, both Aiko and Sean have remained fairly low-key on social media. Sean shared a picture of himself holding Noah on Thanksgiving, captioned “First holiday wit my big boy Noah.”

Aiko has since released the second volume of her Sleep Soul album series, which contains R&B-influenced lullabies composed ideally for babies to help them fall asleep.

At Christmas time, Sean shared a photo gallery of him and the family on Instagram, which has since been deleted, celebrating Noah’s first Christmas.

“My Boy first Christmas, Santa had to make an appearance for him,” read the post’s caption (per People) “Happy Holidays! Love on yo people, they only here for a limited time.”