Known for his work with singer/songwriting collective 88 Rising, August 08 has returned with a new single. Joined by fellow LA native Jhene Aiko, August 08’s “Water Sign” is a transcendental duet.

Over a calming, rattling drum beat, August 08 likens his flame to the beauty of the night sky. He then embraces their astrological placements, singing “My water sign /come just like the wind at night /Feisty like a fire sign / No, I don’t mind.” Aiko then joins in, confessing to another subject her to remain close to her.

The song is accompanied by a video, in which the two are joined by a group of dancers, performing visually captivating choreography while wearing stunning, colorful costumes.

Earlier today, August 08 and Jhene Aiko revealed to Variety that the latter has officially signed the former to her label, Allel Sound. Allel comes as a joint venture between Aiko and Def Jam records.

“As a longtime fan of Jhene’s, I’m really humbled by her belief in me as an artist,” said August 08. “She set the bar as an independent R&B artist from L.A. who wrote her own rules and made no compromises in following her dreams. We really vibe on music and creativity and I’m excited to go on this journey with her.”

Check out “Water Sign” above.