Sometimes, it’s easy to assume that a recording artist’s fans are a reflection of that artist. Trap rappers appeal to real-life hustlers, conscious rappers attract the crunchy granola crowd, Taylor Swift fans are VERY dramatic. But sometimes, an artist’s image just doesn’t appear to match the attendance at their shows.

For instance, Jhené Aiko’s show on The Magic Hour Tour is a lot like her performance at Coachella; there’s a lot of breath work, guided meditation, and sound bowls, as Aiko sings her soothing mantras. However, at the tour stop in Atlanta, fans apparently overlooked all that, opting to settle their problems the old-fashioned way: with a brawl in the lobby.

Only in Atlanta 😂😂😂. After the Jhene Aiko concert. We was supposed to be healing pic.twitter.com/bZ8BLCPMw0 — BurtBurton (@BrettAllen89) July 16, 2024

Now, getting dressed up in your finest just to stomp somebody out is crazy enough, but doing so after Jhené Aiko sings about healing from trauma and teaches the crowd semi-advanced yoga is wildly incongruous behavior for the circumstances, as pretty much everybody on Twitter pointed out:

Jhene Aiko ain’t got one song that should make you wanna fight pic.twitter.com/5GH2B5Co9E — LilRocketNasa🚀 (@lilrocketnasa) July 16, 2024

Y’all really bad vibes if yall scraping after a Jhene Aiko concert. pic.twitter.com/7lXJLiI1xE — ⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ (@hardtingz) July 16, 2024

How u get beat up by a chick in wedges and a flower dress is sending me 😂😂😂 — Ariel Mitchell-Kidd Esq. (@ArielEsq305) July 16, 2024

After singin along to “Pussy Fairy”?! 🔥🔥🥰 — 🏁 القمر لا يعوي على الذئب 🐍 (@GodBlessUDarren) July 16, 2024

Bruh after she did breathing sessions 😂😂 — BurtBurton (@BrettAllen89) July 16, 2024

However, as others noted, it might not have been as inconsistent with Aiko’s music as it seems. After all, the Los Angeles-born singer is equally as likely to shout, “Slauson, hoe!” on her records or break out into spontaneous bursts of C-walking. So yeah… maybe they got a little too turnt to “Post To Be” and returned to the pre-work personality.

What I expect from women that like Jhene Aiko actually https://t.co/KWZiBg9sK1 — t-sheezy ✨ (@sheezy_t) July 16, 2024

Every ‘grand rising’ ‘peace and love’ person I know is a miserable angry bird in real life lol https://t.co/pq9GL0vOjj — Shen💖 (@ShaniceCelest) July 17, 2024

these are how all jhene fans act under that nature girl persona 😂😂😂 https://t.co/fzvBWY7r2E — jalen. (@_jalensworld) July 16, 2024

Kurupt must have performed his part https://t.co/FqnTTKxlIA — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) July 16, 2024

The Magic Hour Tour takes a two-week break after this, then picks back up on August 1 in Phoenix, so maybe everyone can use this time to realign their chakras.