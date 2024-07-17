Jhene Aiko In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Getty Image
Music

Jhené Aiko Fans Apparently Overlooked Her Peaceful Messages, Starting A Brawl At Her Atlanta Show

Sometimes, it’s easy to assume that a recording artist’s fans are a reflection of that artist. Trap rappers appeal to real-life hustlers, conscious rappers attract the crunchy granola crowd, Taylor Swift fans are VERY dramatic. But sometimes, an artist’s image just doesn’t appear to match the attendance at their shows.

For instance, Jhené Aiko’s show on The Magic Hour Tour is a lot like her performance at Coachella; there’s a lot of breath work, guided meditation, and sound bowls, as Aiko sings her soothing mantras. However, at the tour stop in Atlanta, fans apparently overlooked all that, opting to settle their problems the old-fashioned way: with a brawl in the lobby.

Now, getting dressed up in your finest just to stomp somebody out is crazy enough, but doing so after Jhené Aiko sings about healing from trauma and teaches the crowd semi-advanced yoga is wildly incongruous behavior for the circumstances, as pretty much everybody on Twitter pointed out:

However, as others noted, it might not have been as inconsistent with Aiko’s music as it seems. After all, the Los Angeles-born singer is equally as likely to shout, “Slauson, hoe!” on her records or break out into spontaneous bursts of C-walking. So yeah… maybe they got a little too turnt to “Post To Be” and returned to the pre-work personality.

The Magic Hour Tour takes a two-week break after this, then picks back up on August 1 in Phoenix, so maybe everyone can use this time to realign their chakras.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors