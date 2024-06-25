Jhené Aiko’s Magic Hour Tour is officially underway, and now, we know what songs the LA-based R&B singer will be performing for the duration of the tour (courtesy of setlist.fm). Aiko’s set runs for a whopping 42 tracks — although presumably some of those, particularly her features from others’ songs, are shortened to her contributions — and covers her entire discography, from her debut mixtape, Sailing Soul(s), to her most recent full-length release, Chilombo. You can see the setlist below.

01. “Guidance”

02. “3:16am”

03. “Stay Ready (What A Life)”

04. “Oblivion (Creation)”

05. “While We’re Young”

06. “Sun/Son”

07. “Sunshine”

08. “Summer 2020”

09. “Comfort Inn Ending (Freestyle)”

10. “Spotless Mind”

11. “Triggered (freestyle)”

12. “The Worst”

13. “From Time” (by Drake)

14. “My Mine”

15. “New Balance”

16. “Pray For You”

17. “None Of Your Concern”

18. “10k Hours”

19. “One Way St.”

20. “Stranger”

21. “The Pressure”

22. “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)”

23. “Blue Dream”

24. “B.S.”

25. “Tryna Smoke”

26. “Sativa”

27. “Surrender”

28. “P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)”

29. “On The Way” (by Twenty88 with Mila J)

30. “Kickin Back” (by Mila J with Mila J)

31. “My Main” (by Mila J with Mila J)

32. “My Type (Remix)” (Saweetie feat. City Girls & Jhené Aiko cover)

33. “Post To Be” (by Omarion)

34. “Beware” (by Big Sean)

35. “It’s A Vibe” (by 2 Chainz)

36. “Alive And Well (Gratitude Mantra)”

37. “Define Me (Interlude)”

38. “Born Tired”

39. “W.A.Y.S.”

40. “Eternal Sunshine”

41. “Bed Peace”

42. “Magic Hour”