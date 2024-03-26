Jhené Aiko is taking another crack at her canceled 2020 tour. The Los Angeles native has announced the new dates for The Magic Hour Tour, this time supported by Coi Leray, Kiana Ledé, Tink, And UMI. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, March 29. You can buy them or get more information at jheneaiko.com.
Although the “Surrender” singer has not released a new album in the four years since her tour was postponed, she also never got to perform her 2020 album Chilombo live, so that’s a plus. Also, the opening lineup is a pretty impressive collection of branches of Jhené’s stylistic tree. Check out the full tour dates below.
The Magic Hour Tour Dates
06/19 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/22 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/06 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
07/07 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
07/10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/12 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
08/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/08 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
08/16 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
08/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/19 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena