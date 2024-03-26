Jhené Aiko is taking another crack at her canceled 2020 tour. The Los Angeles native has announced the new dates for The Magic Hour Tour, this time supported by Coi Leray, Kiana Ledé, Tink, And UMI. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, March 29. You can buy them or get more information at jheneaiko.com.

Although the “Surrender” singer has not released a new album in the four years since her tour was postponed, she also never got to perform her 2020 album Chilombo live, so that’s a plus. Also, the opening lineup is a pretty impressive collection of branches of Jhené’s stylistic tree. Check out the full tour dates below.