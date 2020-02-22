Jhene Aiko Shares The Release Date Of Her Third Album, ‘Chilombo’

It’s taken Jhene Aiko a bit longer to make her third album than many expected. Her last record, Trip, dropped in 2017, and it seemed like its follow-up would arrive somewhere around the three-year mark. In early February Jhene revealed that the album, titled Chilombo, would arrive at some point during the month. But late Friday she broke the news that it was now landing a bit later, on March 6.

While her fans await Chilombo, Jhene has kept fans satisfied with plenty of new music. The album’s first single, “Wasted Love Freestyle” arrived late last year, and she followed that with another freestyle, “Triggered.” The platinum-certified track, which would later receive a Summer Walker and 21 Savage-featured remix, became one of her more successful singles in recent years. Then came “None Of Your Concern” with Big Sean and “P*ssy Fairy (OTW).”

Chilombo is described in the press release as a celebration of Jhene “coming into her own personal power.” The album as a whole looks to be a rather personal effort, the title proudly flaunting her family name while the album as a whole finds her “embracing her strength and power, and coming into her confidence as a woman, a creator and a healer.”

You can see the cover for Chilombo above.

Chilombo is out 03/06 via Def Jam.