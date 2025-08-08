Back in 2022, ahead of the release of The Forever Story, JID expressed his belief that his peers in the rap business were “scared” to collaborate with him, for fear of being outrapped (or “Renegaded,” as it’s come to be known thanks to Eminem, Jay-Z, and Nas). On the Atlanta rapper’s new album, God Loves Ugly, which dropped today, it looks like he no longer has that problem, as he corrals a who’s-who of rappers’-rappers to lyrically spar with that includes the resurgent Clipse, Vince Staples, and Westside Gunn.

Clipse appear on “Community,” a menacing warning of potential violence to anyone who wants to test the trio’s street bonafides. JID does some interesting stuff with his voice here, slowing it down to a Big Rube-esque growl, and stripping down his usually tongue-twisting flows to the bare essentials to get the point across.

Vince Staples’ collab, “VCRs,” is a moody meditation on the social ills of life in America. Vince Staples is an excellent choice for the social commentary, as this is his comfort zone. Vince paints a chilling portrait of his young, wild days and contrasts his current life circumstances with those he still isn’t too far removed from.

On “YouUgly,” JID tackles a twitchy, paranoid beat with sinuous rhyme schemes while Gunna offers his trademark ad-libs. A soulful beat switch midway through the song shows off JID’s penchant for doing the unexpected.

In addition to those illustrious fellow rappers, JID’s new album also features collaborations with his Spillage Village compatriots 6lack and Earthgang, Southern rap legend Pastor Troy, and singers Ciara, Jessie Reyez, and Ty Dolla Sign.

God Loves Ugly is out now via Dreamville/Interscope Records. You can find more info here.