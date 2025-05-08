In April, JID took the stage at the Dreamville festival and performed a new song called “Wrk,” which he released properly a couple weeks later. The song seemed to signal the start of a new era, and indeed, it did: Today (May 8), JID announced a new album, titled God Does Like Ugly.

He also shared a minute-long trailer for the album, which is cinematically shot and depicts a post-apocalyptic setting. A press release notes the video depicts “scenes from a lost word, borrowing inspiration from films like The Warriors and Mad Max but as always with J.I.D, set upon the backdrop of Atlanta.”

JID also said in a statement:

“Starting this new journey coming off The Forever Story has been a very strange, productive yet tedious process, but I live my life by the saying ‘You can only control what you can control.’ So this is the first step into a new world that I control. And. It’s. F*cking. UGLY.”

A pre-order page for the project also calls it “a testament to prioritizing lyricism and artistry above all else,” and that JID “carries the torch for South-East Atlanta, its stories and people coming this summer.”

Check out the trailer above.

God Does Like Ugly is out 8/8 via Dreamville/Interscope. Find more information here.