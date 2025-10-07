Atlanta’s roller rink culture takes the center stage in JID’s new video for “Sk8” featuring Ciara and Earthgang, as the four ATLiens show off their slickest moves on the hardwood while evoking Peach State staples like Cascade Skating, Golden Glide, Skate Towne USA, and Sparkles Family Fun Center. Naturally, some of the city’s coldest teams join them on the rink and in the parking lots, dipping and stepping to the trunk-rattling Atlanta bass beat.
“Sk8” follows “WRK” and “Community” featuring Clipse as promotional videos for the Dreamville artist’s new album, God Does Like Ugly.
Later this month, he’ll continue that promo with a run of God Does Like World Tours dates that will take him all over the US and Canada, Europe, the UK, and Australia. You can see the dates below.
Watch JID’s “Sk8” video featuring Ciara and Earthgang above.
10/15/2025 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
10/17/2025 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/18/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/19/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/22/2025 — Toronto, ON @ REBEL*
10/24/2025 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS*
10/26/2025 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
10/28/2025 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/29/2025 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
11/01/2025 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/02/2025 — Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
11/06/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
11/08/2025 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
11/10/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*
11/12/2025 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
11/15/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/16/2025 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
11/18/2025 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
11/20/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
11/23/2025 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/24/2025 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/25/2025 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/26/2025 — San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
11/30/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
12/01/2025 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
12/03/2025 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
12/04/2025 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
12/06/2025 — Nashville, TN @ The Marathon Music Works
12/08/2025 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
12/09/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/12/2025 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
12/14/2025 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
12/15/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
12/16/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
God Does Like Ugly is out now via Dreamville/Interscope. You can find more info here.