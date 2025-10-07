Atlanta’s roller rink culture takes the center stage in JID’s new video for “Sk8” featuring Ciara and Earthgang, as the four ATLiens show off their slickest moves on the hardwood while evoking Peach State staples like Cascade Skating, Golden Glide, Skate Towne USA, and Sparkles Family Fun Center. Naturally, some of the city’s coldest teams join them on the rink and in the parking lots, dipping and stepping to the trunk-rattling Atlanta bass beat.

“Sk8” follows “WRK” and “Community” featuring Clipse as promotional videos for the Dreamville artist’s new album, God Does Like Ugly.

Later this month, he’ll continue that promo with a run of God Does Like World Tours dates that will take him all over the US and Canada, Europe, the UK, and Australia. You can see the dates below.

Watch JID’s “Sk8” video featuring Ciara and Earthgang above.

10/15/2025 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

10/17/2025 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/18/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/19/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/22/2025 — Toronto, ON @ REBEL*

10/24/2025 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS*

10/26/2025 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/28/2025 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/29/2025 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11/01/2025 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/02/2025 — Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

11/06/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

11/08/2025 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

11/10/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*

11/12/2025 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

11/15/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/16/2025 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

11/18/2025 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

11/20/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/23/2025 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

11/24/2025 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/25/2025 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/26/2025 — San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

11/30/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

12/01/2025 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

12/03/2025 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

12/04/2025 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

12/06/2025 — Nashville, TN @ The Marathon Music Works

12/08/2025 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

12/09/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/12/2025 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

12/14/2025 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

12/15/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

12/16/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

God Does Like Ugly is out now via Dreamville/Interscope. You can find more info here.