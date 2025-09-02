Clipse’s stunning resurgence continues with JID in the video for the Atlanta rapper’s new single, “Community.” The album cut from God Does Like Ugly finds the trio recounting their harrowing experiences growing up in overlooked communities, and the video sharply captures those stories, putting faces to names and places.

The unflinching shots of public housing buildings and their residents are contrasted with interior glimpses of a dilapidated, hollowed-out mansion, further highlighting the connection between the highs and the lows, and offering a sizzling undercurrent of survivor’s remorse from the artists.

The rollout for God Does Like Ugly has been sparse — JID only released one other video, for lead single “WRK” — but JID did aim to generate more buzz around it by sharing a preview mixtape just weeks before its release. He shared two videos from GLDU Preluxe: “32” and “Beau.” He also revealed the existence of a joint mixtape with J. Cole, which may or may not see release in the future.

Meanwhile, Clipse has had a stellar 2025, returning after over a decade away with Let God Sort Em Out, their first project since 2009’s Til The Casket Drops. Besides going on their first tour since then, they also reestablished their relevance with collaborations with some of hip-hop’s hottest contemporary hitmakers, including Kendrick Lamar and Tyler The Creator.

Watch JID’s “Community” video with Clipse above.

God Does Like Ugly is out now via Dreamville/Interscope. You can find more info here