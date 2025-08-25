Last week, Joey Badass announced the dates for his Dark Aura Tour with Ab-Soul and Rapsody, and today, he shares the latest single from his upcoming album, which also features his tourmates.

The video for “Still” plays on the shadowy imagery from pop culture fixtures like The Godfather, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” video, and the iconic Death Row Records Vibe cover. Joey, Soulo, and Rap wear black suits, and mean mug the camera as Joey and Ab rap intricate verses. Rapsody provides the hook — which, really, seems like a waste of a Rapsody feature to me, but hey, it’s Joey’s show — and the three actually share screen time toward the end as they lounge in a convertible.

“Still” is the latest release from Joey’s upcoming album, Lonely At The Time, which is due for the release this Friday. “Still” follows “Dark Aura,” the first official single from the set, although Joey’s been dropping standalone singles all year as part of his ongoing campaign to kickstart the dormant rap rivalry between the coasts. He started the year with “The Ruler’s Back,” calling out Kendrick Lamar, but wound up getting into it with Kendrick’s former labelmate Ray Vaughn. After Vaughn’s response with “Crashout Heritage,” the two traded verbal barbs a few times, including with “Hoe Era” and “The Finals.”

You can watch Joey Badass’ “Still” video with Ab-Soul and Rapsody above. Check out Joey’s episode of Uproxx’s Sound Check here.

Lonely At The Top is out on 8/29 via Columbia Records.