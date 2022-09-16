Chicago-based singer Johari Noelle dropped her new song “Your Way” today. Teaming up with producer ReezyTunez (D Smoke, Tamar Braxton), Noelle shines over the electronic R&B instrumental, as she lyrically details playing a guy right back. “I could’ve broke your heart, that’s just a fact,” she sings on the chorus, before giving a warning. “Don’t get in your feels when it’s your way.”

Noelle said in a statement, “When writing ‘Your Way’, it was to encourage the good girls or good guys to tap into their inner villain. Do not be afraid to be the bad guy. Do not be afraid to get back at the person that hurt you, revenge can be healing too. Let us shift the narrative a little.”

Noelle’s new single serves as the follow-up release to her 2021 EP Forever Grey. She has also teased it as the start of her next project Past Tense, which will include more collaborations with Jared “ReezyTunez” Thorne and writer Rachel Chelvin.

Next month, Noelle will also take the stage at Chicago’s The Promontory to perform “Your Way” live for the first time, as well as her other prior popular releases. The show will mark her first concert back since the pandemic, making it all the more special for fans. Sponsored by Shure Audio and DMG Presents, the event includes other supporting performances from Emery Kelly, Lei Dominque, Matt Muse, and Pierce Lanvin.

Listen to “Your Way” above.