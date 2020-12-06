Keeping his “Get Twisted Sundays” series alive for one last week, Tobe Nwigwe recruited D Smoke for their new collaboration, “Headshots.” Just like his other singles from the past weeks, Tobe delivers an impressive visual for the track. It begins with Tobe laying on the ground beside a few dancers. Shortly after he resorts to the seashore with a woman beside him before the visual transitions to show D Smoke rapping his verse in the water while fully-clothed. As the video comes to an end, the two rappers reunite as they sing the final lines of the song.

The track arrives ahead of Tobe’s Cincoriginals project which the Houston rapper will drop at the end of the week on December 13. It will be his second project of the year following The Pandemic Project which he shared in August. Cincoriginals is led by “Bozos” and “Father Figure” and flaunts guest appearances from EarthGang, Duckwrth, Big K.R.I.T., Royce Da 5’9,” Black Thought, D Smoke, Bun B, Trae Tha Truth, and more.

As for D Smoke, the video arrives after the Inglewood native landed a Grammy nomination in the Best Rap Album category for his Black Habits debut. He joins Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s Alfredo, Nas’ King’s Disease, and Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony.

You can watch the “Headshots” video above.

Cincoriginals is out on 12/13 via Tobe Nwigwe. Pre-order it here.