John Legend is no stranger to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and he and the host were very happy to see one another on the heels of the R&B singer’s eighth studio album Legend. What many don’t know is that they were previously part of an R&B group called Color Me Interestedd in the ’90s. They don’t know this because it’s not actually true. In a hilarious The Tonight Show segment, Legend and Fallon relived their fake R&B group glory days.

The two began the segment by saying that they were a bit too sexy, and treated the crowd to a clip of their music video for “Girl Come Over Tonight.” Legend sported a high flat top, Fallon had long, lush hair, and both were clad in funky suits as they sang corny lyrics about watching Jeopardy with women. As the clip closed, they both agreed that they weren’t sexy enough at the time. Fallon countered with their second video for “Get Close To Me,” where they both courted women by asking them to check if there was food in their teeth.

Once again, they agreed that they missed the mark but were sure that their third video would quell their retrospective concerns. They played the video for “I Wanna Feel You Up And Down,” in which the duo sang to women about inspecting their bodies for moles that could potentially be cancerous.

Though the group and their songs weren’t actually real, the laughs from the crowd were.

Check out the hilarious segment from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.

Legend is out now via John Legend Music and Republic. Listen here.