Consumers of American pop culture are used to see Jimmy Fallon in a particular way: Behind the Tonight Show desk, wearing a suit, and overall well put together. He sports some facial hair here and there, but for the most part, he’s consistently clean-shaven. On Sunday (August 28), though, Fallon was at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards looking decidedly different than he usually does and onlookers felt some sort of way about it.

Harry Styles accepts the award for Album of the Year at the #VMAs. https://t.co/K3f4GrgiuJ pic.twitter.com/p1BME7N8b7 — Variety (@Variety) August 29, 2022

The Tonight Show host was on hand at the VMAs to present Harry Styles the Album Of The Year award for Harry’s House, looking not as buttoned-up as always. Rather, he sported a loose white shirt and a scruffy beard. That aroused some feelings and Fallon took notice. On Instagram yesterday (August 29), Fallon shared a photo of himself from the show and screenshot of a Cosmopolitan article titled “Jimmy Fallon’s Presence At The 2022 VMAs Is Causing Thirst And Confusion On Twitter,” with the subhed, “Maybe it’s the beard?.” Fallon captioned the post, “Out here causing ‘thirst’ and ‘confusion’. That was fun, @mtv!! #vmas #maybeitsthebeard.”

Cosmopolitan had it right with their framing, as a look at Twitter reveals VMAs viewers who were surprised at the effect Fallon’s look was having on them. Check out some reactions, including comparisons to Styles, below.

why does jimmy fallon kinda look hot pic.twitter.com/OTQZWk1tsb — katie (@sour3m) August 29, 2022

Why jimmy fallon at the vmas looking fine af hold up pic.twitter.com/ByH0RcICru — . (@falsefakefaux) August 29, 2022

you guys jimmy fallon is so hot i love him pic.twitter.com/bKTWn8LUeT — kail b🍓🔪 (@kbug264) August 29, 2022

harry styles couldn't be there so jimmy fallon said let me handle this pic.twitter.com/ox2oJDvK4r — beowulf (@oItreorizzonte) August 29, 2022

All these people talking about how hot Jimmy Fallon was at the VMAs HAVE YALL NOT SEEN TAXI (2004)?!? — kristie (@Jesuschristvev0) August 30, 2022

pause jimmy fallon looking yummy at the vma's rn — ♉︎ (@pceluvredbull) August 29, 2022

JIMMY FALLON IS FINE !!! END OF DISCUSSION — alia (@SYLVlA) August 29, 2022

thought jimmy fallon was harry styles — MILLIE UPDATES🔔❤️ (@milliebrupdates) August 29, 2022

jimmy fallon just chillen looking cute as well #VMAs pic.twitter.com/vMRF7j7PlM — heather is seeing brian nick and BSB SEP 9th (@frickfrack90s) August 29, 2022

why does jimmy fallon look like harry styles kjhasfjhsla — Ki’ichkelem (@Rogue_Of_Mind) August 29, 2022