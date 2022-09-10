John Legend is not only a true showman; he also knows the key to women’s hearts. While downtempo R&B is ideal for romantic nights, it’s upbeat music that makes them feel alive at an energetic party. Flanked by women in sequined dresses and his backup singers, the “Green Light” artist performed “All She Wanna Do” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Though he stood in one place while belting into his microphone, Legend still managed to show off some of his dance moves. “I told her ‘You’re the love of my night / I won’t stop ’til you’re the love of my life / I won’t stop ’til you’re the one that I’m takin’ home / One I’ve been waitin’ for’,” Legend sang in the bridge as women danced around him.

John Legend’s visit to The Tonight Show came on the heels of the release of his double album Legend. His eighth full-length release features Rick Ross, JID, Saweetie, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. Legend was preceded by “Dope,” “Honey,” and “All She Wanna Do.”

Check out John Legend’s performance of “All She Wanna Do” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.

Legend is out now via John Legend Music and Republic. Listen here.