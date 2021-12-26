Love is in the air this Christmas season! Just ask JoJo and Dexter Darden. The couple celebrated yesterday’s holiday by revealing that they are now engaged after a little over a year of dating. “Forever with YOU? Sign me UP,” JoJo wrote in an Instagram post that included photos of her and Darden together in front of balloons that read “She Said Yes.” “Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!”

She continued, “Thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one. LFG @dexterdarden.” She also used the Instagram post to show off the beautiful diamond ring that Darden gave her. Their engagement comes a week after Darden showered JoJo with love to celebrate her 30th birthday.

“Happy Birthday To the Brightest Star In My Universe, The Beat To My Heart, The Woman I prayed for @iamjojo!” he wrote. “Jo Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can. You are Gift from God to the world, and the best present I’ve ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I got Your back!”

JoJo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.