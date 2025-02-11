Jordan Adetunji Announces The Dates For His Debut Headlining Tour

Belfast-bred, genre-warping R&B singer Jordan Adetunji’s 2025 is off to a great start. Thanks to the runaway success of his hit single “Kehlani,” Adetunji found himself nominated for a Grammy (for Best Melodic Rap Performance), garnering a warm reception from fans and critics for his debut mixtape, A Jaguar’s Dream, and now, preparing to embark on his first-ever headlining tour.

Beginning on February 26, the tour will take Jordan from Amsterdam to Los Angeles, hitting stops in Chicago, London, New York, Paris, and Toronto in between. Tickets are on sale now; you can find more information about the tour here. See the tour dates below.

The last date on Adetunji’s tour sees him performing for the first time at Rolling Loud, joining the likes of ASAP Rocky, fellow rising stars BossMan Dlow, Destroy Lonely, and Ken Carson, and headliner Playboi Carti. Meanwhile, next week, he’s up for two MOBO Awards (for Best Newcomer and Song of the Year) and in March, will compete for his first-ever BRIT Award (for Song of the Year). With all that in just the first quarter of the year, Jordan Adetunji’s 2025 is looking way up.