All it takes is one hit. It’s a saying that the music industry carries in their back pocket 24/7 as it’s applicable to both rising artists and the biggest superstars around. Jordan Adetunji is the former, but there’s no doubt that he feels like a star nowadays. The Nigerian singer by way of Belfast, UK, skyrocketed to fame thanks to his hit record, “KEHLANI.” The song, released earlier this year, quickly tallied over 100 million streams and earned Adetunji a record deal with 300 Entertainment. As if that wasn’t enough, “KEHLANI” is about to get a second burst of life after Kehlani herself issued a remix with new verse.
“Making a song about Kehlani was a no brainer to me, her confidence and huge cultural impact is something I love!” Adetunji said earlier this year about the song. The love was felt by Kehlani previously shared videos soundtracked by the song on TikTok. The new remix further proves her love for the song, as well as her support for Adetunji who already had a career trending in the right direction thanks to past records like “ZACK & CODY” and “DECAY.” Now, thanks to “KEHLANI” as well as help from Kehlani, Adetunji has all the eyes on him to prove he’s here to stay. Like I said, all it takes is one record.
With the “KEHLANI” remix out now, as well as its matching visual (which you can watch below), we caught up with Jordan Adetunji to learn more about him and discover his inspirations, influences, and aspirations for this week’s Uproxx Music 20 column.
What is your earliest memory of music?
My earliest memory of music was watching the “Smooth Criminal” music video on TV and trying to do the lean forward move.
Who inspired you to take music seriously?
One thing that inspired me to take music seriously was The Weeknd when I listened to Kiss Land for the first time.
Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?
I play the trumpet.
What was your first job?
Being an artist.
What is your most prized possession?
My most prized possession is my PSPgo.
What is your biggest fear?
Not trying what I’ve always wanted to do or see.
Who is on your R&B Mt. Rushmore?
Joe, The-Dream, The Weeknd, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.
You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details!
I’m going to Japan and exploring the city for hours doing everything I possibly can.
What are your three most used emojis?
🤞🏾, 🖤, and 🙆🏾♂️.
What’s a feature you need to secure before you die?
The Weeknd.
If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why?
Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why?
Justin Bieber, his life has been raw.
Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about.
Everything is timing. Your time will always come.
What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it?
“Butterflies” by Michael Jackson. I love everything about it.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time?
Japan. Japan.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held.
Justin Bieber, Willow, Jaden, and XXXTentacion.
What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music?
I’d be creating or designing a game.
If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why?
Five years into the past, I’d try to save people I love the most with the knowledge I now have.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
You’re right. It’s going to happen, remember it’s about timing.
It’s 2050. The world hasn’t ended, and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
True definition of art. Different brush each time but still such beautiful work. I want people to see different eras. And different eras to my creativity of my story.