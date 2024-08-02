All it takes is one hit. It’s a saying that the music industry carries in their back pocket 24/7 as it’s applicable to both rising artists and the biggest superstars around. Jordan Adetunji is the former, but there’s no doubt that he feels like a star nowadays. The Nigerian singer by way of Belfast, UK, skyrocketed to fame thanks to his hit record, “KEHLANI.” The song, released earlier this year, quickly tallied over 100 million streams and earned Adetunji a record deal with 300 Entertainment. As if that wasn’t enough, “KEHLANI” is about to get a second burst of life after Kehlani herself issued a remix with new verse.

“Making a song about Kehlani was a no brainer to me, her confidence and huge cultural impact is something I love!” Adetunji said earlier this year about the song. The love was felt by Kehlani previously shared videos soundtracked by the song on TikTok. The new remix further proves her love for the song, as well as her support for Adetunji who already had a career trending in the right direction thanks to past records like “ZACK & CODY” and “DECAY.” Now, thanks to “KEHLANI” as well as help from Kehlani, Adetunji has all the eyes on him to prove he’s here to stay. Like I said, all it takes is one record.

With the “KEHLANI” remix out now, as well as its matching visual (which you can watch below), we caught up with Jordan Adetunji to learn more about him and discover his inspirations, influences, and aspirations for this week’s Uproxx Music 20 column.

See Previous UPROXX MUSIC 20 Interviews:

What is your earliest memory of music?

My earliest memory of music was watching the “Smooth Criminal” music video on TV and trying to do the lean forward move.

Who inspired you to take music seriously?

One thing that inspired me to take music seriously was The Weeknd when I listened to Kiss Land for the first time.