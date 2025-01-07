The 2025 edition of Rolling Loud California is going to be a little different: Previously, it’s been a three-day festival, but this year, it’s shifting to become a tighter two-day affair. That doesn’t mean fewer headliners, though, as the fest is still going with three and organizers just announced them today (January 7): ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and Peso Pluma.

Beyond that, also performing at Hollywood Park (by SoFi Stadium in Inglewood) from March 15 to 16 are Quavo, BossMan Dlow, Sexyy Red, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, YG, and others. Aside from music, the event will also feature carnival rides, immersive experiences, and art installations.

Passes for the two-day event start at $179 with no hidden fees (not a bad value considering a single-day ticket to last year’s event was $179). Passes go on sale starting January 10 at noon PT. More information is available on the Rolling Loud website.

In a statement, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, co-founders and co-CEOs of Rolling Loud, say, “We’re excited to switch things up with a two-day format that keeps all the energy of Rolling Loud but makes it more affordable for our fans. By cutting down a day, we can offer the same epic lineup, dope activations, and unforgettable vibes at a price that’s easier on the wallet. At the end of the day, it’s all about making sure everyone can come together to celebrate hip-hop without breaking the bank.”

Check out the full list of artists on the lineup below.