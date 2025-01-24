Jordan Adetunji’s dizzying run of success is now guaranteed to continue into 2025 thanks to the release of his second project A Jaguar’s Dream. The 10-track grants a home to his breakout hit song “Kehlani” which arrived last summer and was elevated by a later remix with Kehlani herself. Adetunji’s life quickly turned into a dream-come-true as the Belfast-bred singer seemingly checked off achievements at a daily rate. He’d make is debut on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with “Kehlani,” a record that also gave him his first Grammy nomination for the upcoming award show next month. Adetunji also joined Kehlani on last summer’s Crash Tour where he performed in large venues like Brooklyn’s Barclays Center where I personally saw him perform live for the first time.

A Jaguar’s Dream is the recognition of one’s growing dominance and their ability to make their fantasies a reality. That’s what the past six months have been for Adetunji and it seems like he’s headed for higher grounds thanks to the project which boasts features from Lil Baby and Bryson Tiller in addition to Kehlani. “A Jaguar’s Dream is an entry into my love life and my world of thoughts through sound and emotion,” Adetunji says about the project. “A real manifestation of my dreams I wish to make reality.”

With the project’s release today, Uproxx caught with Adetunji to discuss A Jaguar’s Dream, how Bryson Tiller surprised him, the Grammys, TikTok, much more.

You described A Jaguar’s Dream as an entrance into your love life. What story do you hope listeners take away once they get through these songs?

[I hope] they take away reality as it is. With situations, love, [and] lust, I feel like you will take the raw feeling from it. I’m speaking very raw in every single song on there, raw thoughts and emotions, seeing someone or not seeing someone, or one [foot] in this, one in that. It’s like trying to find a solution, but I’m just expressing all my emotions there.

Your songs dive heavily into infatuation and lust. What makes these topics fun for you to write and sing about?

It’s fun because it’s something that every human being goes through at some point in their life — some people don’t, but I feel like a lot of people do. For me, it’s always important for me to express that and be that vibrant person about that. On the tape, I start to break it down about bitter moments, I have a song called “Bitter” on there where I’m talking about how it feels to be bitter that someone’s moved on. Then I’ve got songs about manifesting going somewhere, and experiencing things and experiencing different type of emotions that you feel when you’re going through the journey that I’m going on. It’s my dream world, that’s why I call it A Jaguar’s Dream.

You once told a story about an art piece you made when in school and how being labeled the “bad kid” affected the way your teachers graded it. As the genreless artist you are, do you feel like you’re that same sort of rebel in the music space? How or what helped you to embrace that role?

It’s the same thing, really. The thing with the art piece is I created a piece of art that had no face [or] no title to do with me. It was the raw art that captured people. People were so infatuated by the piece of art and that [also] shows with music. Most of the people first heard “Kehlani” without seeing me, they heard the sound and they drew to the sound. It’s art, it’s undeniable. If someone likes it, they like it, you know? That’s how I see the music and that’s how I express myself in the music, it’s free sound and frequency. If they’re on the same frequency, they’re gonna love it.

In an answer for our Uproxx Music 20 column we released last year, you said that The Weeknd’s Kiss Land pushed you to take music more seriously. Michael Jackson also had a big influence on you as well, so much so that you have a song called “Dirty Diana” on the project. The Weeknd has earned some MJ comparisons, so as a fan of both, what is the overlap in their work that draws you into them and how do you aim to emulate that in your music?

The rawness and the evolution of the sound, especially with The Weeknd. I feel like a lot of the stuff he dropped on Kiss Land is a very futuristic sound and it’s stuff that I took a lot of inspiration from. It’s one that I really delved into when I was in school, I always used to listen to it, and I felt like it inspired me a lot. Then Michael Jackson’s rawness, his style, his uniqueness, and his ability to never be pigeonholed — he was a superstar in terms of music, sound… everything around him. He constantly evolved and changed his looks, his image, and his sound. He never just stuck to one thing that people told him to, he was always evolving in his artistry and I thought that was amazing.