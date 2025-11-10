With his second album, Backward coming on January 30, St. Louis singer Jordan Ward has announced the dates for The Apartment tour supporting it. Starting in February in Vancouver, BC, at Hollywood Theatre, the tour will feature supporting artists Asha Imuno, Nate Curry, Nali, and Planet Giza. Ward, who played Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival about one year ago, spent much of 2024 building on the buzz from his 2023 debut Forward, last toured with JID and Smino on their Luv Is 4ever tour, but will be headlining this time around.

Tickets for The Apartment Tour go on sale Friday, November 14 at 10 am local time at www.JordanWard.World. You can find the full dates listed below.