Who Is Jordan Ward? Meet The ‘White Crocs’ Singer

Earlier this week, St. Louis singer Jordan Ward made his debut on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts, playing songs from his March debut album, Forward. The moment marked the peak of his already outstanding 2023; after opening for JID and Smino on their Luv Is 4ever Tour, he dropped Forward, then played the Dreamville Festival before joining 6lack on his Since I Have A Lover Tour.

Meanwhile, in Uproxx’s new interview with R&B star Arin Ray, Ray name-checked Ward as one of his favorite new names in R&B, calling him “incredible.” So: