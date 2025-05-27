For the past couple of months, British soul singer Joy Crookes has been releasing the new singles from her upcoming second album, Juniper. Starting in January with “Pass The Salt” featuring Vince Staples and following up in February with “Mathematics” featuring Kano, the rollout continued in March with “I Know You’d Kill” and finally, earlier this month, with “Carmen.” Today, Crookes revealed the title and release date of Juniper: September 26, as well as a slate of UK tour datesto support the new album — her first since 2021’s breakout debut, Skin.

Ahead of the announcement, she wrote on Instagram, “To try and explain this album has proved way more difficult than I thought, and I think that’s essentially because this album narrates an extremely difficult time in my life. To say it was full of ups and downs would be an understatement, this was a violently turbulent time full of moments of total hedonism where I felt extremely alive but also sadly full of periods of pretty crushing despair and extreme anxiety. Ultimately I had to confront darkness, drag myself out of the trenches and work so hard to get to a better place. It was painful and at moments seemingly impossible, but I did it, I’m here and once again music was my savior. The silver lining to a really dark cloud is ‘Juniper’, a body of work that I love and am very proud of. I’m so grateful for my relationships, my connection with music, my collaborators and my mates. I found a lifeline and solace in all these things. I can’t wait to set this album free into the world.”

Juniper is out 9/26 via Speakerbox/Insanity. You can find more info here.