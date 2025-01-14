Teddy Swims — “Are You Even Real” Feat. Giveon With his upcoming album due in a couple of weeks, Teddy Swims called on Giveon for their new collaboration “Are You Even Real.” The soulful record is a sweet ode to love driven by Teddy’s raspy croons and Giveon’s baritone vocals for what amounts to a beautiful account of the best aspects of romance. The song will appear on Teddy’s album ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy, Part 2, out January 24. Jordan Adetunji — “Too Many Women” Feat. Kwn Another album to expect this month comes from Belfast singer Jordan Adetunji. After going viral thanks to his Grammy-nominated “Kehlani” track last year, he’s back with “Too Many Women” alongside rising singer Kwn. The record will be housed on his debut project A Jaguar’s Dream, also out on January 24. As for “Too Many Women,” it’s uptempo, high-spirited record that picks up right where “Kehlani” left off.

Kyle Dion — “Tears On A Pretty Face” Kyle Dion’s 2025 campaign is off to an emotional start as he returns with “Tears On A Pretty Face.” The song explores the ever-so-delicate task of hiding one’s inner pains in order to look okay to the world. “We all have those moments where we have to push through the pain, and that’s what this song is about—healing, resilience, and finding strength in those tough times,” Dion said about the song in a press release. Serpentwithfeet — “Writhing In The Wind” Following a strong 2024 year led by his strong Grip album, Serpentwithfeet is looking to bring that album into the new year with its upcoming deluxe reissue titled Grip Sequel. The first single from that update is “Writhing In The Wind,” which keeps the upbeat spirit of the album’s original songs as Serpentwithfeet silky smooth vocals wrap itself around the pulsating production.

Abby Jasmine — “Believe In Me” Staten Island singer Abby Jasmine kicks off 2025 with her reflective “Believe In Me.” The track is the result of someone who’s emerged from the consuming fires of life. Now, Jasmine steps forward with the confidence that she can overcome the next hurdles, and she’s excited for what’s next too. Otis Kane — Violet LA singer Otis Kane delivers his second album Violet to kick off what will be a strong 2025 year for him. “This album is an evolution,” he says about the 12-song album with a sole feature from Sugar Joans. “These songs represent a real evolution for me, both as an artist and a person. The album is a journey through my musical influences, my most creative moments, and some of my happiest times.”

Journey Montana — “Best One” At the end of the month, Harlem-born singer Journey Montana will release her debut album Lucky Girl Syndrome. So far, the singer has given us “Journey” and “You” as singles and now, she makes it three with “Best One.” Carried by nostalgic, upbeat R&B prodution, Montana showcases her confidence and self-love. “Every once in a while, a significant other might be at a crossroads between me and everyone else,” she says about the song. “In this song, I explain why I’m the best choice. Why are you not obsessed? If I were you, I’d drop everyone else, because I’m the best one.” Neya — “Memory Lane” Following a productive 2024 year that delivered three singles, Nigerian-born and UK-bred singer Neya is wasting no time kicking off her 2025 campaign. She checks back in with “Memory Lane,” which lands as a reflective record that Neya uses to look longing into the past where her best days could be found.

Qing Madi — “Akanchawa” Nigerian alté singer Qing Madi is prepping the release of her debut album I Am The Blueprint for the end of the month on Janaury 31. Ahead of its release, she delivers “Akanchawa.” The track is the third single from the album, one she says helped her find “love with myself.” She adds, “I am telling my stories in a place of love and peace.” Joy Crookes — “Pass The Salt” Feat. Vince Staples British soul singer Joy Crookes continues her triumphant return with “Pass The Salt” alongside Vince Staples. The defiant record sees Crookes fight to overcome her critics and detractors, successfully doing so as she watches them choke on their words. Vince delivers a quick verse that adds to the highlights of Crookes’ new release.