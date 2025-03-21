Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. In her latest music video, “Mathematics” singer Joy Crookes took this proverb to the extreme.

To support her vengeful new single, “I Know You’d Kill,” Crookes used the track’s visual to drive home its brutal point. In the music video directed by Jake Erland, the duo channelled Crookes’ love for revenge films (think A Time To Kill, Kill Bill, etc.) and pinned up anger from a past vendetta.

Throughout the cinematic features, a sword-wielding Crookes kicks tail and takes names. In a statement, Crookes revealed that she underwent training prior to filming the video.

Crookes went on to discuss the inspiration behind the tune. “‘I Know You’d Kill’ is a song I wrote for my manager, Charlie,” she said. “I tripped balls at Glastonbury [2022] and believed someone in our team was bad news. I panicked so much I almost cried. In an effort to reassure me, she turns to me and goes ‘you know Nay (my best mate) and I would kill for you.’ My lack of sobriety, her presence and my trust in her made her look so shiny. She was literally glittering.”

Watch Joy Crookes’ official video for her new single “I Know You’d Kill” above.